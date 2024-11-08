New Australian citizens welcomed at Yarrila Place



FIFTY local residents became Australian citizens at a moving ceremony at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, 30 October at Yarrila Place.

The assembled included people from Myanmar, the United Kingdom, Iraq, South Africa, the United States, India and New Zealand.



City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams did the honours as the presiding officer.

The Singlish Girrwaa Duguula Choir kicked off proceedings with a performance before Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Micklo Jarrett offered a Welcome to Country.

Among those taking The Pledge of citizenship was Kuljeet Kaur – originally from India – who settled at Woolgoolga in 2016.

“I want to make this my home and to make it special,” said Ms Kaur, who attended the ceremony with her husband Bhagwant Singh.

City of Coffs Harbour holds a number of Citizenship Ceremonies across the year on behalf of the Minister for Home Affairs.

The next ceremony will be held at Yarrila Place on 4 December.