Bellingen Council secures long-term renewable electricity supply contract



BELLINGEN Shire Council has secured a renewable electricity supply agreement with Iberdrola Australia, extending through to the end of 2030.

This agreement is part of a collaborative buyer’s group facilitating a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 13 regional councils in New South Wales.



The agreement guarantees over 390 gigawatt-hours of electricity for 163 large council sites and street lighting across regional NSW, aiming to provide consistent and reliable energy supply for essential infrastructure.

Bellingen Shire Council has committed to 100 percent renewable energy under this PPA.

“This significant milestone will help our Council meet its 2030 emission reduction target five years ahead of schedule,” Council General Manager Mark Griffioen said.

The ‘Powering Tomorrow: Regional Councils NSW’ PPA was coordinated by the Hunter Joint Organisation and Mid North Coast Joint Organisation, with support from advisors including Sourced Energy, Regional Procurement, Procure Group, and Baker McKenzie.

By opting for 100 percent renewable energy, Bellingen Shire Council states it will avoid an estimated 5,705 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions (t/CO2e) over the six-year agreement.

This reduction is equivalent to the emissions produced by 396 cars on the road during the same period.

Purchasing as a group enables Council to secure renewable electricity at a competitive price until 2030, protecting it from market volatility.

The renewable energy sourced under this agreement will come from several of Iberdrola Australia’s NSW-based projects, including the Capital Wind Farm, Avonlie Solar Farm, and Bodangora Wind Farm.