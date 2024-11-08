Climate reports have implications for everyone





IN the wake of climate disasters overseas, several global, national and state reports released last week have implications for the Coffs Coast.

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) shared the State Government’s concerns about waste management in Greater Sydney.



“Without new waste and recycling solutions, and some quick decisions and choices, Greater Sydney’s landfill capacity will be exhausted within the next decade,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“This would significantly drive waste management costs up for households and businesses.”

The State Government said it intends to plan and develop critical waste infrastructure, reduce waste going to landfill, grow recycling rates and opportunities, and take action to prevent contamination.

The City of Coffs Harbour has its own waste management issues, which have economic consequences for residents.

Also, there are reports Sydney residents will have to pay 50 percent more for their water bills over the next five years as infrastructure struggles to keep up with the city’s booming population.

On the Coffs Coast, locals have been vocal about water supply issues for some time.

A related release from RMIT University said its researchers have developed a new method for spotting plastic rubbish on beaches and successfully field-tested it on a remote stretch of coastline.

The University says well over ten million tonnes of plastic trash is currently sent into our oceans every year and it is estimated that by 2030, that figure could reach 60 million.

Study lead author Dr Jenna Guffogg, said plastic on beaches can have severe impacts on wildlife and their habitats, just as it does in open waters.

If these plastics are not removed, they inevitably fragment further into harmful micro and nano plastics.

A Climate Council report says one in six schools and childcare centres in Australian capital cities are exposed to air pollution from busy roads, heightening the risks of asthma and respiratory conditions.

“Airborne hazard: How air pollution harms our kids” reveals 827 schools and more than 2300 childcare centres in Australian capital cities are within 100 metres of a busy road.

Key findings include that children exposed to air pollution face an increased risk of short and long-term health issues, including asthma attacks, reduced lung function and respiratory conditions.

Climate Councillor and public health physician, Dr Kate Charlesworth said, “Spending time playing outdoors should be joyful, but when you live, work or play near busy roads it can also make you sick.

“The good news is that we can reduce transport pollution by cleaning up our vehicles and investing in shared and active transport.

“We’ve started cutting transport pollution with electric vehicles and encouraging people in our cities to use shared and active means of getting around, but we need to move faster.”

On an even larger scale, the CSIRO and Bureau of Meteorology released the “State of the Climate 2024” report, which indicates we are now living in an era of climate consequences.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said, “Climate pollution is hitting Australian families hard and the consequences are playing out in real time, making our fire seasons longer, and the rain to arrive in sudden, heavy downpours.”

“We can take heart from the progress we are making in clean energy and transport.

“Already, roughly 40 percent of our main energy grid is powered by clean energy and Australians are world leaders at embracing rooftop solar.

“To address the state of our climate, it’s critical to keep this momentum going.”

Climate Council Fellow, GP and mental health expert Grant Blashki said, “At a time when cost-of-living pressures are already straining many Australians, climate change compounds the problem.

“The flow-on effects of more extreme weather events are driving up costs, particularly insurance premiums, for those in fire or flood prone areas, adding yet another layer of stress for vulnerable communities.

“Another great concern is worsening droughts which can have a huge impact on farmers’ livelihoods and mental well-being.”

“While the physical health impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, the mental health toll is significant as well.

“We’re seeing direct effects from more frequent and intense heatwaves, which research shows can worsen mental health issues and even contribute to an increase in suicidal behaviours.

“On top of that, there’s a growing sense of existential stress, especially in young Australians as they grapple with predictions of future climate change and what it means for them.”

By Andrew VIVIAN