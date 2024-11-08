Councillors move to rescind Jetty Foreshores decision



CITY of Coffs Harbour Councillors Tony Judge, Paul Amos and Jonathan Cassell have moved to rescind Council’s backflip on plans for multi-storey development at the Jetty Foreshores.

Their joint motion will be debated at the next Council meeting on 14 November.



“After years of strong opposition, there was a majority vote to abandon plans for compulsory acquisition of Jetty Foreshores land,” Cr Judge said of the first Council meeting of this term, held on 24 October.

“The majority also resolved to work with the State Government on their plans for multi-level development… despite the strong ‘No’ vote on State Government plans in the Jetty Foreshores poll.

“It was a stunning decision.”

Cr Judge said the first time that the four opposing councillors heard about the move, was during the meeting.

“[This left] us to debate an elaborate six-point motion without the opportunity for proper consideration.

“However, it appears that a number of the Councillors aligned with Mayor Nikki Williams had time to consider the motion before the meeting – they even had prepared speeches, which they read at the meeting.”

Cr Judge said that now the other Councillors have had time to consider the resolution, it is clear that such a detailed and controversial motion should not have been debated without proper notice.

He said he has received more than 100 messages from community members who were outraged at the decision to ignore the almost 70 percent of residents who opposed the State Government plans.

“Community members have also been very sceptical of claims by Mayor Williams and local MP Gurmesh Singh, that their request to prioritise tourist accommodation is a genuine change of direction that somehow negates the poll result,” Cr Judge said.

“Some have noted that the very careful wording by Mayor Williams and Mr Singh does not actually preclude multi-storey residential development as part of the State Government project.

“They should stop playing word games and accept that the community doesn’t want multi-storey buildings at the Jetty.”

Cr Judge stressed the importance of community engagement in the period leading up to the 14 November meeting.

“I encourage people with a view on this issue to write to Councillors, register to attend the Council meeting and continue to voice their opinion.

“Once we lose that public land to private development, it’s gone forever.”

In a statement to NOTA, Mayor Williams defended how the motion was handled at the 24 October meeting.

“Transparency, due process and community trust are values I hold close to me as a leader,” she said.

“I want to assure our community that my actions were guided by legal counsel, and all actions taken during the recent council meeting were both lawful and in line with proper procedures.

“While it’s healthy and expected there will be differing views among councillors, I remain committed to fostering a leadership culture centred on respect, cohesion, accountability and finding common ground.”

By Andrew VIVIAN