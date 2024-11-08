Urunga forest rally fourth largest in the country



FIVE hundred and fifty Coffs Coast residents joined more than 7000 people across the country to call on Australia’s politicians to protect native forests and immediately end native forest logging.

The “Rally for Forests” was held at the Morgo Street Reserve in Urunga, on 3 November, and was the fourth largest of the twelve held across the country.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It was clear that attendees were enthusiastic in supporting the ending of native forest logging,” organiser Judith Kirwood said.

Hundreds of people added their names to the almost 60,000 people who have already signed the “Native Forest Declaration” to end native forest logging.

Gumbaynggirr elder Uncle Martin Ballangarry performed a Welcome to Country and sang a song in Gumbaynggirr language, clapping boomerangs together for accompaniment.

Ms Kirwood said all generations were represented, with a contingent of children dressed as gumnut fairies and babies who paraded around with a giant “koala”.

She said an amazing team of volunteers did a brilliant job in running the event and there was a great festival type atmosphere with music, a coffee van and a chai tent, and performance by the “Red Rebels” troupe.

A range of environmental groups had well-attended information stalls and the book “Breaches” by Miriam Pepper and Jason John, which documents the recent history of logging operations by Forestry Corporation NSW, was distributed.

“We are so, so lucky to live here, sharing the natural beauty of this landscape and we, and many more who could not be at the rally, want it known that our community values our forests,” De Marko from the Forest Ecology Alliance said.

The “Native Forest Declaration” can be found under “Take Action” at rallyforforests.org.

By Andrew VIVIAN

