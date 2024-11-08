Signage upgrade for Coffs’ Botanic Garden



MEMBERS of The Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden have given the thumbs up on a project to renew signage.

With a budget of up to $220,000 from the Foundation Fund, the upgrade will be implemented over the next two to three years.



An audit of the current signs in the Botanic Garden, undertaken in 2023, revealed that many were either missing, badly damaged or a mishmash of styles.

Most are not up to the best-practice standards followed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and other botanic gardens.

There are no maps indicating “you are here” to help visitors navigate their way around the garden and to find features and facilities.

“This is a major long-term project to be implemented in stages by the Friends in collaboration with the City of Coffs Harbour,” President of the Friends of the Garden Graham Tupper, told News Of The Area.

The project will see the installation of durable quality signs with informative storytelling content.

The objective is to provide a quality visitor learning experience at the garden to help advance the educational goals of the garden.

“The project includes signs to guide visitors through the garden (wayfinding), interpretative or information signs along the themed garden walks, and other signs to identify garden areas or special features.”

A priority is to install a large garden map and information sign near the entrance; the former having been removed after being damaged some time ago.

By Andrea FERRARI