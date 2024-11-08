Waterfall Way road work continues at Thora



MOTORISTS travelling on Waterfall Way will see work continuing to improve the road with a restoration project starting between Bellingen and Dorrigo.

The Australian and NSW Governments are providing $5.2 million for this project through disaster recovery funding arrangements.

“The works include slope remediation, vegetation removal and drainage repairs on a 90m section of Waterfall Way near Thora,” Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said.

“Waterfall Way is a vital tourism and freight link between the Pacific Highway and the Northern Tablelands, and this section of road has been operating as single lane, alternate flow for more than two years.

“Completing this project will allow the removal of the lane closure and traffic lights on this section, and provide major benefits for the businesses, locals and visitors who use the road every day.”

Work began this week is expected to continue until June 2025, weather permitting.