Coffs needle crafters send Wraps With Love to Syria and Vietnam



LOCAL knitters and needle crafters are among groups across the country who were asked to create 3000 wraps for displaced people in Syria.

The request came in August from “Wraps With Love”, which partners with charities in Australia and overseas, to provide people in need with knitted or crocheted coverings.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A similar request followed to help people in Vietnam after the country’s devastating hurricane.

Coffs Quilters and Needlecraft members and their local contacts set about creating the blankets.

“Groups of people from Dorrigo, Woolgoolga and Macksville, as well as Coffs Harbour, contributed both completed wraps and component squares,” spokesperson Wes Baker told News Of The Area.

“When special requests arrive, people find motivation to finish wraps that have been ‘in progress’.

“People also bring in squares that were ‘pending’ for other people to sew together.”

In 2023, the local knitters and crocheters sent 499 wraps and 154 component squares to Wrap With Love’s distribution warehouse in Alexandria, Sydney.

“There are so many horrifying things happening in the world that are beyond our control,” Mr Baker said.

“It is great to be able to do something to help some people be a little more comfortable.”

The local collection point for wraps and squares is Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

Mr Baker collects the donations and drives them to Lindsay Brothers transportation in Boambee.

From there they go to the warehouse in Alexandria where they are folded, sorted and packed into bags for transportation within Australia and overseas.

By Andrea FERRARI

