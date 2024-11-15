Coffs Reef a proving ground for young bodyboarders and surfers



AN upcoming exhibition of the social and cultural history of surfing on the Mid North Coast is generating considerable interest.

The Yarrila Arts and Museum initiative, “Swell Chasers: Surf Stories from the Mid North Coast”, will run from 23 November to 2 February.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Stories, images and artefacts in circulation ahead of the exhibition are providing a creative dialogue and appreciation of the region’s surfing history.

Coffs Harbour veteran photographer Heath Werner provided a stunning shot of Lee Winkler taking on Coffs Reef in the swell from Cyclone Uma in 2019.

“Wink” told the News Of The Area: “Scotty Mason suggested giving it a crack at towing, as it had never been done out there before.

“So I organised good mate Andrew Lindsay to throw me onto a few.

“I got thumped on my fair share but made a few memorable ones.”

Scotty Mason summed up the camaraderie and derring-do of the surf community.

“The reef has always been a proving ground for young bodyboarders and surfers, a place where a core group of locals get together in close quarters, tell stories, have endless banter and push each other,” he told NOTA.

“Everyone is welcome but there is always a pecking order and you move up by throwing yourself over the edge on the biggest scariest waves you can – or it’s to the back of the line.”

The excursion along the break wall to Muttonbird Island is a lively experience on any given day.

An ordinary wander when the seas are running provides added drama, as the right conditions offer a close-up of this sort of surfing courage and mayhem.

By Kim SATCHELL

