Community associations advocate for local area improvements

LAST Friday, the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA) Management Committee and the President of the Pindimar Bundabah Community Association met with Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie at the Hawks Nest Scout Hall where the local Seniors Festival will be held on 11 February 2023.

The Management Committee, which directly represents over 130 residents, was advocating for a range of improvements for the area.



These include the need for more federal funding for rundown community infrastructure including the upgrade of ageing and run down community halls (Hawks Nest Community Centre Hall built 1973 and the Scout Hall built 1988), the limited telecommunications connectivity across the region, the need to boost investment into regional sporting infrastructure, and the environment.

The need for a future overpass at the Pacific Highway/Myall Way interchange, as well as more ‘Black Spot’ program funding for the same was also raised.

The conversation was broad, highlighting the need to better coordinate and focus Federal, State and MidCoast Council funding and resources, including a need for more advocacy.

The Member for Lyne listened and provided insight into how Federal Government funding flows into the NSW State and MidCoast Council local government, with discretion strongest at the local level.

HNTGPA President Bruce Murray reflected, “Our current population is now just over 5,800.

“We have a forecast population growth of more than 20 percent over the next five years, especially with new large residential developments as well as increasing tourism.

“Government investment in local infrastructure, the access roads and the bridge, waterways, community facilities and the environment needs to keep pace with this growth so that local residents and businesses can prosper.

“We need to advocate now to prevent poor outcomes in the near future, some of which we are already seeing such as traffic congestion at peak times, poorly connected or no pathways and bike tracks, unattractive streetscapes, habitat loss, non compliant development, run down halls and ageing sporting infrastructure.

“Talking needs to translate into action at every level.”

The HNTGPA Management Committee also took the opportunity to show Dr Gillespie the run-down state of the Hawks Nest Scout Hall which is being used by young people in the local Boxing Club.

HNTGPA volunteers have been working at least one day every week for the last three months to clean the hall for the upcoming Seniors Festival, funded by the NSW State Government.

The other hall at Hawks Nest Community Centre (Booner Street) will be closing soon for an MidCoast project costing $330,000 to remove and replace the old demountable as well as completing electrical and landscaping improvements.

For more information visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/hawks-nest-community-centre-renovation.

The HNTGPA is keen to see the old Scout Hall continue to be maintained and used by organisations such as the Boxing Club and other community groups with an opportunity for a substantive upgrade.

The HNTGPA Management Committee also demonstrated the new audio-visual equipment funded from the Federal Volunteer Grant and thanked Dr Gillespie for the support to date.

Tea Gardens Pool – Federal Funding status

The Committee also highlighted the need for the upgrade to the Tea Gardens Pool to be completed 100 percent whilst acknowledging the work to date was an improvement.

The pool’s new all access ramp, toilet and re-surfacing were partially funded by the Federal Government who paid $700,000 to MidCoast Council to deliver the project.

However, the gutters, replacement turf, entrance foyer frame, old unsafe pool ladder, and new shed remain incomplete, with the roof and plant room also needing improvements.

The HNTGPA has also written to the MCC requesting a list of works to be completed, advocating for improved maintenance and hours of operation by the sub-contractor ‘The Y’, and offering to assist where required, including with more funding.

The Management Committee advised Dr Gillespie of the community’s future need for a brand-new aquatic and sporting facility on the same site with similar features to those completed at CenterPoint Sport and Leisure in Blayney, NSW which has a population of 3,500 (new heated indoor pool, plant room, parking, recreational area.

For details of the project, visit https://www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/centrepoint-major-project.

The project had a total value of $4.2 million funded by the Federal Government Building Better Regions Fund and Blayney Shire Council cash reserves.

The HNTGPA advocates for local residents and ratepayers to all levels of government, as well as volunteering on projects.

New members are welcome – please contact HNTGProgress@gmail.com.