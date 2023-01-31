Tilligerry CWA return with big plans for 2023

THE active Tilligerry branch of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) have held their first event of the year, with much more planned for 2023.

Tilligerry CWA’s Lyn Chamberlain told News Of The Area, “The event consisted of a get together at a members house for a delicious cooked brekkie.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Our meetings start back at the Uniting Church Hall on Thursday 2 February at 9.30am.”

The branch’s upcoming craft day is on 9 February.

In the past, for some the word CWA may have conjured up an image of women cooking jam and scones.

Today, the reality is very different.

Being a member of the CWA is about far more than cooking and members can make a very real difference in their own community and around the world.

Award winning cakes and scones are still on the menu, but the CWA also actively works in the mental health space, and even supports the supply of clean drinking water to women elsewhere in the world.

If anyone would like more information they can contact Lyn on 0425387015.

By Marian SAMPSON