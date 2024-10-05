Community votes ‘no’ to residential development at Jetty Foreshores



COUNTING has concluded on the Jetty Foreshores poll which ran alongside the 14 September council election.

The question asked was as follows: “The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore will be redeveloped. Do you agree that some of the foreshore land should be used for multi-level private residential development?”

A total of 68.68 percent of votes chose the ‘no’ option with 31.32 percent voting ‘yes’.

Anti-residential development campaign Foreshore For All say the community’s view on the matter was clear.

“Clearly, the people disagree with the state government’s plan to include private residential in the Jetty revitalisation plan,” said spokesperson Gerry McGilvray.

“The poll results also place doubt over the entire state government plan for the area, as they contradict the results from the government’s own much criticised survey.”

Mr McGilvray called on the state government to “immediately halt the planned rezoning of the land”.

“The plan to rezone land from public recreation to multi-level private residential does not have community support and will be strongly opposed.”

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper told NOTA the state government was “proceeding with the Coffs Jetty precinct master plan”.

“We will continue to work with the City of Coffs Harbour Council to deliver great outcomes in partnership with the Coffs community, with all funds raised from the development of inaccessible and fenced off land to be reinvested into surrounding foreshore parklands.

“The poll was not part of the master planning process for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct revitalisation and is ultimately a matter for Council.”

Critics of the poll say it failed to mention that the land in question for development is currently inaccessible and fenced off, and that no residential buildings have been proposed for areas of parkland currently accessible to the public.

The state government has indicated further opportunity for feedback will occur when the rezoning proposal is publicly exhibited.

“Before the first sod is turned, there will be more engagement with stakeholders and the community, further technical studies, and preparation of servicing and development approvals,” a spokesperson for Mr Kamper said.

“This will take place over the next two to three years.”