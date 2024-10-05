Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast welcomes new season



AS locals prepare to enjoy another sun-soaked summer, Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast (SLSMNC) has welcomed the season with its annual Raising of the Flags ceremony.

The flag raising took place on Saturday, 28 September at Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club, signalling the start of what promises to be a bustling summer on the beaches.



SLSMNC President Rod McDonagh ESM highlighted that safety will be the highest priority this season, given how busy last summer was for volunteers.

“Over the course of the summer, our volunteers took nearly 3,500 preventative measures, together clocking up over 25,000 patrol hours, which is no easy feat,” Mr McDonagh said.

“With over 130,000 visitors last summer – and more expected this season – our lifesavers are essential to ensuring safety.”

With eight Surf Life Saving clubs stretching from Camden Haven to Macksville-Scotts Head the region is well-prepared for the busy months ahead and looking forward to another safe surf season.

Surf life saving on the Mid North Coast has been supported by Newcastle Permanent for 20 years.

Newcastle Permanent Branch Manager Samantha Cullen expressed pride in the continued partnership as the flags were raised once again.

“There’s no greater pride than seeing the flags raised for another year, knowing Newcastle Permanent has been part of this incredible journey for SLSMNC for 20 strong years,” Ms Cullen said.

“Our partnership reflects a deep and lasting dedication to the safety and wellbeing of our coastal communities.”

