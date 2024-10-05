Nambucca Valley Library rules get an update



NAMBUCCA Valley Council has revised a number of its library management policies.

Key changes include the removal of wording regarding overdue fines which were abolished in July 2023, clarification of age restrictions on virtual reality and gaming systems, and a raising of the loan limit from ten items to fifteen.



According to a report by Council’s Director of Corporate Services Matthew Sykes at last month’s meeting, some of the policies were due for review last year and there were discrepancies between policies and library guidelines for VR and Gaming Systems.

As a result of the changes, users 10-15 years old may use the library game consoles under the supervision of a parent but users must be aged 13 or older to use the Virtual Reality (VR) systems.

Those aged 16 years and older do not require parental consent to use the game consoles or VR.

According to manufacturer’s advice, the VR headsets are not suitable for use by those under 13 and council’s updated policy statement says this is because under this age is a critical period in visual development for children.

Wording changes to the library’s Waiving of Charges Policy were required since Council abolished overdue fines last year.

[This was due to] a shift in the library operating model worldwide not to charge for overdue fines and to suspend access instead,” Mr Sykes said.

“Charging a fine is a barrier for community members to return to the library and hence return their items.

“The collection of overdue fees often results in a negative interaction between staff and library members and creates an administrative burden with little value in return.

“Raising the loan limit from ten to fifteen items is due to increased demand and aligns our libraries with regional standards,” he said.

All changes were made in line with the Australian Library and Information Association’s stated principle: “Freedom can be protected in a democratic society only if individuals have unrestricted access to information and ideas.”

By Ned COWIE