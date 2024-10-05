The Hub officially open at Guulabaa – Place of Koala



GUULABAA has passed a construction milestone and is almost ready to welcome visitors.

Meaning “Place of Koala” in the Gathang language of the Biripi people, the tourism precinct in the Cowarra State Forest hosted the official opening of “The Hub” earlier this week.



This is the suite of decks connecting all the visitor experiences at Guulabaa.

These include the world’s first wild koala breeding facility, operated by Koala Conservation Australia, the WildNets Adventure Park, the Bunyah Aboriginal Land Council cafe and gallery, and the Big Koala, which is a highlight of the award-winning Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail

“Guulabaa… will be a wonderful visitor attraction for the Mid North Coast region that will deliver significant outcomes in terms of koala conservation, sustainable forest management, tourism, the arts, the sharing of Biripi culture, and new timber product development,” Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said.

The nature-based tourism venture was jointly funded by the previous Liberal and Nationals state government and the Australian Government.

The Hub was constructed by F & SJ Maione Building and provides for future expansion, including an outdoor learning amphitheatre and more forest walks.

“This investment from the NSW Government’s Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Package, combined with funding from the Forestry Corporation of NSW and the North Coast Timber industry, will boost the local visitor economy.

“In addition, Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council were successful in being awarded funding under the NSW Government’s Creative Capital program and I’m so pleased they received $250,000 for the Guulabaa project – The Hub.”

Guulabaa is expected to open to the public in December.

By Sue STEPHENSON

