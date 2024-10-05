Heart Of The Haven: Pammie Condon



MEET Pammie Condon, this week’s Heart of the Haven.

Pammie grew up in Sydney and studied to be an interior designer, becoming a highly regarded stylist along the way.



“Helping people style their homes and themselves was what I adored,” Pammie told NOTA.

Twenty years ago, Pammie left Sydney and now calls Bonny Hills home.

Aside from style and design, Pammie has a long-held love for walking, a passion which began decades ago with long beach treks in the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

From there, the distance of the walks grew, especially once Pammie retired.

“Walking gives me time to think, solve problems and best of all, see and chat with my gorgeous community,” she said.

Her day starts at 4:00 am with her trusty torch and a jacket.

It is a time to enjoy the peace of daybreak, often sharing first light with the North Haven Boardriders catching waves as the sun rises over the ocean.

“Some mornings I am able to take photos of them on their waves,” Pammie said.

“It’s great fun and I then send them to everyone.”

These days Pammie’s early morning walk is a whopping 30 kilometres long!

For retirees her advice is simple: keep walking.

“I would highly recommend some form of walking and movement for people over 70,” Pammie said.

“It truly is invigorating and good for the soul.

“Try it once, and you won’t look back.”

Her top tip is to start with just a kilometre or two, slowly adding distance bit by bit.

A highlight for Pammie has been receiving an official recognition of her contribution to the community from Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams.

Her love of the early morning and connecting with locals along her way is well known.

“It is stunning watching the sun rise and experiencing another cracker of a day,” she said.

“It doesn’t get any better than this!”

If Pammie had one wish for the Camden Haven, what would it be?

“We live in one of the most idyllic places in the world, with beautiful beaches and walks,” Pammie said.

“Let’s all try to utilise our surroundings for the better and encourage others to do so as well.”