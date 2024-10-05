Hooked on the Haven with Kate Shelton



AS the weather calms for the school holidays and upcoming long weekend, local and visitor anglers will have plenty of opportunities to cast a line.

In the Camden Haven River region, a few drummer are still around, with some impressive catches, including a model close to three kilos, being reported off the rocks.



Cunjevoi has been a productive bait.

Tailor fishing has been average, with Crowdy Head proving to be a productive location.

For those seeking luderick, Bonny Hills is worth exploring, especially if you can float some cabbage in the washes. Beach anglers have been finding nice bream and occasional solid salmon.

In the river local anglers fishing the breakwalls have caught some nice flathead and bream during the day high tides. Keep an eye on Lake Cathie as we may start to see some school prawns as we head into the warmer months.

In the Hastings River, luderick fishing is slowing down, but persistent anglers can still find success at the breakwalls using green weed and weed flies.

Bream numbers have been lower, but fishing has been better upstream with lures.

Flathead numbers are increasing, making most parts of the Hastings worth exploring.

Offshore anglers have had a quiet week with the recent rough weather, but we should see some snapper caught this weekend.

My pick of locations would be off Lighthouse Beach in around thirty to forty metres of water using soft plastics or frozen pilchards.

Wider out, I would expect pearl perch and kingfish to be active around Trag Rock and you could almost always guarantee a feed by fishing the flathead grounds in around fifty metres.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has installed FADs along the coast to attract pelagic fish species like mahi mahi, marlin, and wahoo.

See below for GPS coordinates of local FADs.

– Port Macquarie FAD: 31° 24.567′ S 153° 04.725′ E

– Laurieton FAD: 31° 39.601′ S 152° 56.235′ E

– Crowdy Head FAD: 31° 47.000′ S 152° 55.200′ E

By Kate SHELTON