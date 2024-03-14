Conservationists to march for local forests



ON SUNDAY March 24 conservationists across the country will show their support for native forests as part of the Bob Brown Foundation’s March for Forests.

Bellingen forest supporters will gather from 9.30am until 1pm at Bellingen Park to listen to a range of speakers from local forest groups, before marching into the town at about 10.30am.



Organisers say they wish to send “a loud message to government” that the logging of native forests should be immediately ceased.

Attendees will then return to the park for more talks, food and music provided by Saije and Benelong Carrol.

Dean Kelly will provide a Welcome to Country and speakers, including representatives from local conservation groups and Mid North Coast ecologists, will provide updates about what has been happening in local forests.

Food and drinks, including coffee, will be available.

“We’re looking for more volunteers who could give a couple of hours to the important cause as there are a few jobs to do to ensure a safe, fun and effective event,” local organiser Kaz Selbie said.

To register as a volunteer please visit https://form.jotform.com/Selbie/volunteer-savenativeforests24324

For more information, visit https://marchforforests.org/event/gumbaynggirr-country-bellingen/ or check out the Facebook event page –www.facebook.com/events/926597649125812.

By Andrew VIVIAN