Award-winning film sheds light on Palestinian history



AN award-winning film highlighting the history of conflict in Palestine will be screened in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen next week.

The powerful documentary, filmed recently in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Israel by Australian film makers John Reynolds and Jill Hickson, ‘depicts Palestinian life under military occupation’ and sets out the aspirations of Palestinians for self-determination.



‘Palestine Under Siege’ seeks to explain the background to the history of Palestinian displacement and dispossession through a series of interviews with survivors of the 1948 Nakba, and with prominent Palestinian and Israeli leaders.

They include Dr Hanan Ashrawi, a Palestinian politician and winner of the 2003 Australia Peace Prize, and Jeff Halper, Director of the Israel Committee Against Home Demolitions.

The film is being promoted locally by the Bellingen and Nambucca District Rural Australians for Refugees (RAR) group.

“Many RAR groups around Australia have been campaigning for months for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” group spokesperson Mike Griffin explained.

“History tells us that violence does not solve the problems of the world. “Instead, it leads to unbelievable suffering and the displacement of millions of people.

“If there is to be peace in the Middle East, then there has to be a just settlement for the Palestinian people.”

The film will be shown at the Bellingen Memorial Hall at 7.00 pm on Wednesday 20 March, and at the Cavanbah Centre, Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour on Saturday 23 March at 7.30 pm.

There will be a Q and A session following the screenings.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://linktr.ee/rarmnc or by phoning 6569 5419.