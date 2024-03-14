Rural garage sale trail a success



AFTER the recent success of the inaugural Stuarts Point Garage Sale Trail, held on Saturday 20 January with about a dozen households opening their yards and garage doors to the public, Neil and Jen Fanning, residents of Lower Buckrabendinni Road, Bowraville, were inspired to bring their community together in a similar, yet more rural way of sharing their surplus, yet useful ‘stuff’.

“We invited everyone to enjoy our combined Lower Buckrabendinni Road Garage Sale Trail, held on Saturday March 2nd from 8am to 2pm,” Neil said.



“Our Lower Buckrabendinni Road community is a tight-knit group of great friends who help each other, catch up regularly, and love our beautiful part of the Nambucca Valley.”

Five rural properties were available to visit on Saturday 2 March.

The items on offer included antiques, clothing, farm items, books, camping gear, building equipment, furniture, household items and more, and was a great opportunity to discover this part of the valley as visitors followed the Garage Sale Trail signs.

“The Sale Trail was a resounding success for all of the involved residents of Lower Buckrabendinni Road and we intend to make it an annual event,” Neil said.

“We were astounded at the number of keen customers who picked up bargains during the event and everyone thoroughly enjoyed experiencing our beautiful part of the Nambucca Valley.

“Look out for online details and signage for our next Garage Sale Trail down the track.”

By JEN HETHERINGTON

