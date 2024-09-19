Council Recognised For Commitment To Employment Diversity



PORT Macquarie-Hastings Council has received the State Government’s Employment Diversity Award for Regional and Rural Councils, for increasing the number of women in senior leadership roles.

Group Manager for People, Safety and Performance Louise Perry, accepted the honour on behalf of council staff during the recent Women in Local Government Awards at Parliament House, Sydney.



“This is testament to the work we’ve been doing to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace,” Ms Perry said in a statement.

“We are creating an environment where all our employees can participate, contribute, and succeed.”

Council had provided the opportunity for women to participate in a professional development program called the Rural Management Challenge (RMC), which involved senior women mentoring several female staff members.

The mentees were subsequently identified in succession plans and given the chance to experience the higher duties of senior roles.

Ms Perry and fellow People, Safety and Performance team members Ashlee Weigel and Bree Scaysbrook, were also finalists in the Australian HR Awards, which were held in Sydney last Friday.

They were nominated for Best Workplace Diversity Program, alongside major public and private sector companies including Coca-Cola, Sydney Water, TAFE NSW and CyberCX.

While they didn’t return with the win, Ms Perry said she was proud of the team involved in developing the diversity program and honoured to represent an organisation recognised at an elite level.

“Diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords, but integral components of our approach to consistently improve our workplace culture,” she said.

“This recognition is also a reminder that we have an opportunity to set a standard for excellence and equality in our community.”