Kendall’s Riding for the Disabled Association receives funding boost



KENDALL’S Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) NSW has been named the latest recipient of the Greater Mid North Coast Community Funding Program, providing a much-needed financial boost to the local not-for-profit organisation.

Founded in 1994, RDA Kendall is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through the power of horse riding.



The organisation’s team of volunteers works tirelessly to provide opportunities for individuals to gain confidence, improve physical skills, and experience the joy of riding.

Terry Jessop, President of RDA Kendall, expressed the organisation’s gratitude for the support from the Greater Bank.

“We rely on grants, fundraising and the support of our local area to be able to help our community, so we are very grateful to both Greater Bank and everyone who voted for our organisation,” he said.

“The skills and benefits our riders gain, from better balance to improved communication, are just the beginning and we are passionate about creating a safe space for people to learn new skills and enjoy themselves.”

Margaret Watters, a volunteer with RDA Kendall, spoke about the joy of witnessing riders achieve their personal goals.

“I am part of such a wonderful group of volunteers at RDA Kendall and we all work together as a team to support our clients,” she said.

“Seeing the sheer joy on our riders’ faces is what drives us.

“Just recently, a child who was initially fearful of horses has now become a confident rider – that’s the kind of success story that warms our hearts.”

Greater Bank Regional Manager Steph Smith highlighted the importance of supporting local organisations like RDA Kendall.

“RDA Kendall has a sterling reputation within the community for its meaningful contributions to the lives of those living with disabilities,” she said.

“We launched our Mid North Coast Community Funding Program in 2020, and in that time have supported more than 100 groups and organisations across the Mid North Coast.

“One of the brilliant things about our Community Funding Program is that we are able to give back to causes that matter most to the community, and RDA Kendall is a perfect example of this.”

The next round of the Greater Mid North Coast Community Funding Program will offer another $3,000, with Happy Paws Haven Inc, Boambee Public School P&C, and Soaring into the Wilderness vying for the top spot.

Voting is open online until 5PM Wednesday, 25 September at www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast.

Community groups can also register their interest in future rounds of the program.

By Luke HADFIELD