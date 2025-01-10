Country Club’s explosive NYE celebrations



HUNDREDS rang in the New Year with family fireworks at Tea Gardens Country Club.

Kids enjoyed face painting, a roving clown, a close-up magician and more party tricks and favours, while adults settled in after waiting in the queues at The Garden Eatery and the bar.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The main show of pyrotechnics was set up over the swampland to the immediate south of the bowling greens.

It was a good location given its openness, proximity to water, and the ease of being watched by the two teams of Pindimar/Tea Gardens RFS firefighters.

The RFS crews brought two trucks, the Cat1 and Cat7, fully equipped, crewed, and water-filled, just in case anything went awry.

The Tea Gardens Country Club was packed with many out-of-town visitors, and even the Directors were conscripted into the challenge of helping keep tables clear.

The fireworks show itself was spectacular, shooting up from across the bay in a grand display of explosions and starbursts and blooming flowers of fire and light.

Conducted by Pyromania and sponsored by Lion Brewery and the Nebauer & Brodie families, the event kicked off before sundown with live music by Brightside.

The display had no chance of getting out of control with the RFS spending a good amount of time and attention hosing down the bits of foil and paper in the pyrotechnical aftermath.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

