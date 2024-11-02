Dorrigo hosts 22nd Folk and Bluegrass Festival



BLESSED by a long weekend of little rain, the town of Dorrigo hosted its 22nd Folk and Bluegrass Festival from 25-27 October.

The festival is one of the major events held in the Bellingen Shire each year.



Perched on the picturesque Dorrigo plateau, the three-day event featured concerts from international and local artists, workshops, dances, children’s events and jamming.

The festival’s Old Time Music School, which has been running for six years, was held the week prior, with overseas tutors and locals teaching specialised classes.

Festival Director Bridget Rees highlighted the close-knit nature of the event.

“Everybody has so much respect for the festival as it’s grown,” Bridget told NOTA.

“Everything that it takes to put this festival in place is done with love.

“A lot of stallholders become part of our family too.

“When this one ends, we say: ‘Yes, we need you next year’.

“Most love to come back.”

Workshops on offer included learning about healing harp therapy and scoring arrangements for a “pop up” string orchestra.

The children’s tent amused adults as well, including a puppet show by a clown doctor who studied with French stage actor and coach Jaques Lecoq in Paris.

Attendees cried to sublime stories sung by Michael Waugh, who had just won Contemporary Album of the Year at this year’s Australian Folk Music Awards.

As festivals around the country struggle with rising fees, Bridget said the key to the festival’s longevity is sticking to a formula that works.

“There’s always been that fine line of ‘you don’t need to get big and you don’t need to change’.

“I know what I want to present as a festival and give a house concert feel,” Bridget told NOTA.

“We call it the ‘listening festival’ and the ‘musicians’ festival’.”

Another unique factor is that the festival has never permitted alcohol nor big sponsors.

“It creates a place where people can come and it’s okay for kids to walk somewhere and busk and not worry there’s a rowdy group over here,” Bridget said.

“We have created a beautiful safe place.”

By Mary KEILY

