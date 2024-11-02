Mobile men’s health van returns to the Nambucca Valley



A REGULAR and welcomed visitor to the district, the Rotary Men’s Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) will return to the Nambucca Valley this month offering free health checkups to residents.

The MHERV project is operated by the Rotary Club of Warners Bay in collaboration with community organisations and local Rotary clubs.



The local visits are supported by Nambucca Valley Rotary.

The van has been travelling across regional and rural NSW for over six years providing health screenings.

Focused on saving lives, MHERV offers free checks for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

The program targets men, who are often less likely to prioritise their health than women; however, no one is turned away, and all residents are welcome to stop by for a quick, confidential screening.

The tests are conducted by a registered nurse in the privacy of the van, creating a relaxed informal environment to discuss any health concerns.

Over the years, MHERV has saved many lives and improved the health of countless men and women across NSW.

“With just ten minutes of your time and a little prick you can take a step toward better health or potentially save the life of someone you love,” Nambucca Valley Rotary Club’s Fred Millard told News Of The Area.

“In past visits the van has only been set up at one location, the Nambucca Plaza, so we are very pleased that this year the van will also be set up in Macksville.”

The MHERV Van schedule is as follows:

Nambucca Valley Plaza (near Service NSW Office)

Saturday 9 November: 9:30 am – 5:15 pm

Monday 11 November: 9:30 am – 4:15 pm

Private Forecourt (Corner of Princess and River Streets, Macksville)

Tuesday 12 November: 9:30 am – 5:15 pm

Wednesday 13 November: 9:30 am – 4:15 pm

By Mick BIRTLES