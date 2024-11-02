Plants stolen from cenotaph ahead of Remembrance Day



A NUMBER of plants have been stolen from the floral display around the Stuarts Point Cenotaph ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations.

The cenotaph, centrally located opposite the Community Hall, had earlier this year undergone a much-anticipated refurbishment thanks to the efforts of enthusiastic volunteers, donations from Bunnings and Kempsey Shire Council, and with the installation of user-friendly wheelchair access.



With volunteer maintenance, weeding and watering, the colourful selection of new plantings was thriving, until on the morning of Wednesday, 23 October it was discovered that many plants were missing, leaving holes and gaps in the floral display that surrounds the memorial structure.

Wayne Mason from the Stuarts Point RSL sub-Branch voiced his disappointment.

“For many years now I have praised the wonderful community of Stuarts Point for their interest, involvement and support of our local organisations and community events.

“The level of support and contribution to our events such as commemoration days, festivals, fun days and our sporting clubs is something we can all be proud of.

“Unfortunately, on Tuesday evening, a number of plants were removed from our war memorial gardens, which saddens and disappoints me greatly.

“The memorial, including the gardens, was recently upgraded with considerable contributions from local community members and groups.

“It is a beautiful asset in our little town.”

Preparations are underway for the village’s upcoming Remembrance Day event, to take place as usual at 11am on Monday 11 November, and visitors can be assured of a respectful event.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

