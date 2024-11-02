Letter to the Editor: Complacency towards highly toxic pesticides



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE a differing viewpoint to the one expressed by Ted Knoblock in the last issue of NOTA.

I am a member of the Australian Institute of Horticulture, a qualified Horticulturist of 45 years experience and I have taught the chemical user course for NSW TAFE Between 2013 and 2018.

Most pesticides in particular dimethoate have a toxicity rating.

Dimethoate is highly toxic to mammals and extremely toxic to birds, insects (bees) and fish.

It has been referred to as a potential human carcinogen by the Californian EPA in proposition 65.

I had a sobering experience on Friday night at the Australian Institute of Horticulture national awards night held at Coffs Harbour.

Graham Ross, well known on Channel 7 and one of the most respected personalities and horticulturists in the country, informed me that five of my previous teachers at Ryde School of Horticulture have all died of cancer from handling these so-called innocuous safe pesticides during their apprenticeships.

Operator risk is extreme.

I reject the comments made against Integrated Pest Management.

In the last 20 years there has been significant change and increased levels of uptake by diligent well educated and responsible farmers.

We need to support better techniques that are less harmful to the environment, our society and our economy.

In short we need to stop using anachronistic, obsolete poisons and look at a truly sustainable regenerative approach to balancing farm ecology.

Change is continuous, let’s get with the program.

Faithfully,

Marc PERCIVAL,

Nambucca Valley.