Council changes tack on Jetty Foreshores redevelopment



THE new City of Coffs Harbour Council is changing direction on the Jetty Foreshores redevelopment.

It will now work with Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh to ensure the state government prioritises tourism accommodation in the precinct.



In addition, the council will cease its compulsory acquisition of land and revoke the Draft Jetty Foreshores Concept Plan endorsed on 22 February, 2024.

The move has angered the Foreshore for All group, which has been lobbying for the land to remain in community hands.

Around 100 of its supporters protested outside council chambers on 24 October, during the first council meeting since the election.

At issue is the late motion raised by re-elected Councillor George Cecato, which called for council to re-engage “in the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct Revitalisation process and to request prioritisation of tourism accommodation over private residential in the Jetty Foreshores Precinct and to prioritise infrastructure upgrades and public realm improvements as the first priority.”

The six-part motion was seconded by Cr Saro and passed five to four with the support of Mayor Nikki Williams and Crs Fowler and Oxford.

Crs Amos, Cassell, Judge and Sechi voted against the motion.

Cr Cecato’s motion acknowledged the outcome of the poll in which voters were asked: “The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore will be redeveloped. Do you agree that some of the foreshore land should be used for multi-level private residential development?”.

More than 68 percent of the community voted “No.”

However, Part 2 of the motion said the poll “did not reflect the placemaking and broader community engagement principles of Council’s adopted Community Participation and Engagement Plan.”

In response to criticism that the community’s wishes had been ignored, Mayor Williams told the News Of The Area that Council had not invalidated the poll, as the results were noted.

“The Revitalisation encompasses a wide range of uses, activations and public realm improvements and that the community was not given the context of the wider precinct masterplan, when asked the poll question,” she said.

Former Mayor Cr Paul Amos said the wording of the poll was unanimously accepted by all previous councillors, including Cr Cecato.

The question was then approved by the NSW Electoral Commission.

Cr Amos said the question addressed the main concern that people do not want private multi-storey residential buildings at the Jetty Foreshore.

Cr Williams and Mr Singh met in parliament the week before the council meeting to discuss the project with the Minister for Lands and Property.

“This meeting underscored our shared commitment to rejuvenating this vital part of our city,” Mr Singh said.

The following day, he addressed parliament flagging that he would be calling on the Minns Government to prioritise tourism accommodation in the Jetty precinct.

After Cr Cecato’s motion was passed, Mr Singh congratulated council and said “collaboration is the only way to deliver the outcomes our community deserves.”

Crs Amos, Secchi, Judge and Cassell want the council motion to be revisited.

They believe that under council guidelines, they should have been given at least three days’ notice of any new business.

“I was amazed that some Councillors appeared to read prepared speeches to a motion introduced only that night,” Cr Amos told the News Of The Area.

“We need to look at the long term benefits for the community, not a short-term financial sugar hit.”

By Andrew VIVIAN

