Coffs Harbour Rotary Daybreak’s successful Japanese Lantern Festival





COFFS Harbour Rotary Daybreak hosted its annual Japanese Lantern Festival and Feast fundraising event in the Japanese Pavilion of the North Coast Botanic Gardens on 19 October.

“The staff and Friends of the Botanic Gardens worked tirelessly to provide a serene and manicured Japanese themed garden environment for this, our seventh Lantern Festival,” Rotary Daybreak Club Director Ann Gee told News Of The Area.



Guests were transported to the lakeside pavilion in buggies by Friends of the Gardens.

Dinner was a delicious Japanese-themed banquet devised by chef Loic Prouin at 99 on Park.

From origami place settings created by Rotary members to the atmospheric Shakuhachi flute music echoing across the lake, the event was Japanese themed.

Each table featured an ikebana display created by Shan Sun from the Castle at Bonville with rhododendrons provided by local floral supplier Geoff Tomlins.

All the wait staff wore kimonos.

Lanterns inscribed with each guests’ thoughts and wishes for the upcoming year, were lit and floated on the lake as the full moon was rising.

“This collaborative event by Daybreak and the Botanic Gardens team is an unique offering on the Coffs Harbour calendar and is a pleasure to participate in,” Ann said.

Daybreak shares any profits from this fundraiser with the Friends of the Botanic Gardens and Shelterbox. Shelterbox in partnership with Rotary International provides emergency shelter and aid to families affected by natural disasters and conflict, such as in Ukraine and Gaza.

By Andrea FERRARI