Oak Tree Retirement Village Fashion Parade supports Pink Silks Trust



OAK Tree Retirement Village held its annual Spring Fashion Parade with all proceeds raised going to the Pink Silks Trust charity.

A total of $2,621 was raised in a short few hours of fashion, fun and laughter, which has been presented to Tanya Johnson, the Chair and founder of Pink Silks.



“[Pink Silks] is a fantastic, worthy charity, which does so much for the health of women in the local area,” Village Manager Michelle Oxley told News Of The Area.

As a testament to the first fashion parade a year ago the event was again a sellout.

“There were the most beautiful new spring fashions, shoes and accessories showcased by Jacqui’s Fashion Boutique – one of the most long-standing fashion houses in Coffs Harbour and adored by all,” said Ms Oxley.

Guests enjoyed sweet and savoury platters and wine.

To add a festival spirit, there were stalls set up from Orara Valley Produce, Jelly Joy Skincare, Chocolate Dr, Bliss By Lis and Jacqui’s.

Ms Oxley, along with colleagues from Armidale and Goonellabah, orchestrated the function – preparing the food, serving on the day and undertaking the big clean up afterwards.

“While it was a lot of work, to see everyone having such a wonderful time was very rewarding,” Ms Oxley said.

“It’s brilliant to be able to donate money to the Pink Silks, who know themselves how rewarding it is to host successful events like this.”

There were multiple raffle and lucky door prizes on offer, donated by Emerald Island Distillery, along with some of the stall holders, Red Sparrow Tea Company, Oak Tree Retirement Village, and Ms Oxley herself.

By Andrea FERRARI

