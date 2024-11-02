Cold and closed too early: Woolgoolga pool woes



WOOLGOOLGA Swimming Club members are frustrated about the poor state of their local swimming pool, the cost of lane hire and the limited opening times.

It has also been unheated since the heat pump rusted out in 2021.



Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan was instrumental in getting a grant of $3,857,727 in October that year and the pool was closed early in 2022 in preparation for its refurbishment.

But within months the refurbishment was cancelled, so the pool reopened on 14 November.

“I am extremely disappointed that the previous Council decided to hand back a $3.9 million grant for a major upgrade to Woolgoolga pool,” Mr Hogan told the News Of The Area.

“This would have included a new 25-metre, eight-lane main pool, 10-metre learn-to-swim pool, multi-function building, splash zone for kids, and new amenities.”

Mr Hogan secured this funding through the Building Better Regions Fund.

“This program has now been scrapped by the Albanese Labor Government and we are seeing less money flow into regional communities as a result.”

While Coffs Council now owns the pool it is not claiming responsibility for fixing the heat pump.

“The City takes responsibility for controlling, maintaining and depreciating only those assets which it owns,” a Council spokesperson told the News Of The Area.

Woolgoolga Swimming Club member Emily Struik says it’s possible the pump was installed by a former lessee.

“But I would assume that when Council took over management of the pool all assets associated with it became the responsibility of the Council,” she said.

Members feel it is unfair to pay the same lane hire of $12 per hour as the heated Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool.

“Coffs Harbour Pool has permanent starting blocks and heating, while Woolgoolga has neither of these.

“The entry fee of $4.20 for swimming members is more than double the price of $2 that we were paying prior to the pool closing in 2022.

“Add the hiring fee of $12 per hour per lan [and] it comes to a cost to the club of $120 each night.”

According to the Council spokesperson: “The Draft 2024/25 Fees and Charges, which included Woolgoolga Pool, were resolved to be placed on public exhibition for comment by Council at its meeting on 11 April, 2024, which gave the community the opportunity to make their feedback known for Council’s consideration before final adoption of those fees.”

Additionally, during 2023/24, the pool’s opening times were significantly reduced.

They remain limited this season and are weekdays 6am – 1pm, and weekends 10am – 2pm.

This means there is no opportunity for Learn to Swim programs and no after school swimming or evening swim squads.

By Andrea FERRARI

