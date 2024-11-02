Founding captain honoured as Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade celebrates 75th anniversary



WOOLGOOLGA Rural Fire Brigade has notched up 75 years responding to bushfires, car accidents and general emergencies.

Members, including the brigade’s founding captain Noel Bultitude OAM, were joined by surrounding brigades and other emergency services last Saturday to celebrate the anniversary.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, recorded special messages to share.

The brigade is renaming its Medium Tanker (Cat 7) the “Noel Bultitude” as homage to his work and dedication.

At age 90, Mr Bultitude is still an active member.

“Noel is a key member of the brigade and is always working at the station, he is an inspiration to our members,” Woolgoolga Unit Captain Scott Hodgkinson said.

“Dedicating the truck is a wonderful way to pay homage to his hard work and commitment.”

Superintendent Sandra Huer, District Manager Coffs Coast Team, said it was a privilege to celebrate with the brigade.

“They should be congratulated for their commitment in keeping their community safe.”

In 1949, a young Mr Bultitude was fighting fires with a number of local farmers. This led to the formation of the Woolgoolga Bush Fire Brigade.

Over the coming decades, Mr Bultitude moved through the ranks to become captain of the brigade for fourteen years.

In the early days, the tools of the trade were leather beaters and a horse drawn skid with a water tank.

Back then the older horses were smart, Mr Bultitude recalls.

“If he smelt smoke, he would bolt to the back paddock knowing that he would have some hard work ahead of him.

“The younger horse was not so clever.”

Flash forward to 2024 and the brigade is equipped with large and medium fire tankers and its response is “a little quicker than in days gone by”.

As well as attending emergencies, members take part in many local community and school events, and workshops.

By Andrea FERRARI

