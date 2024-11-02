Petition demands fair airfares for Coffs travellers



COFFS Harbour resident Sheri Guthrie has launched a change.org petition questioning why airfares from Coffs Harbour are high in comparison to other NSW North Coast and Queensland airports.

The petition is titled “Reduce Excessive Flight Costs for Coffs Harbour Residents”.



Ms Guthrie is one of a growing group of Coffs Harbour residents who feels they are being forced to drive four hours return to fly out of Ballina airport, or even further to Newcastle or the Gold Coast, all of which are hundreds of dollars cheaper – even after factoring in the cost of petrol and car parking.

“For a return flight to Melbourne [on] Friday 25 October and coming back Sunday 27 [it was] $937 but in/out of Ballina [was] $451,” Ms Guthrie told News Of The Area.

Ms Guthrie’s petition states that the high cost of ticket prices have an impact on local tourism.

“It’s cheaper to fly overseas than to Coffs Harbour at times.

“It never used to be this way for Coffs and we, the public, would like to know what has changed.”

Ms Guthrie is sending her petition to Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan who has been pushing the Airline Passenger Protections (Pay on Delay) Bill 2024.

It would stop Qantas and Virgin “holding spots” they never intend to use, which then forces smaller airlines like Bonza and Rex out of the market.

Ms Guthrie feels the airlines are taking advantage of the people in Coffs Harbour.

“We are isolated, halfway between Sydney and Brisbane without many options.”

Coffs Harbour Airport General Manager Frank Mondello told NOTA that airfares are set by the airlines.

“[The] airport has been spearheading Team Coffs Harbour, a collaboration that brings together Council and local stakeholders to showcase the region and create a unified voice that will help drive future aviation growth,” he said.

QantasLink CEO Rachel Yangoyan told NOTA, “We know how important affordable air travel is for people in Coffs Harbour and tourists visiting the region.

“We will continue to work closely with the local Coffs Harbour community.”

By Andrea FERRARI