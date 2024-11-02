Some light in the dark for Nambucca Valley GP shortage



FOLLOWING a report last week by News Of The Area on the Nambucca Valley’s GP shortage, the Bawrunga Medical Service has responded with an update.

Bawrunga’s clinics in Macksville and Nambucca Heads are currently accepting new patients for two recently employed doctors.



“Access to rural health initiatives through the NSW Rural Doctors Network and the introduction of the specialist pathway by Royal College of General Practitioners has enabled the Practice to recruit suitably qualified international medical graduates,” Chief Executive Officer Leavina Reid told NOTA in a press statement.

“Liaising with recruitment agencies is another way we have been able to recruit doctors to the Practice.

“We have been promoting the Nambucca Valley as an attractive location for general practitioners, appealing to doctors looking for a change of pace or a more community-focused practice,” she said.

Bawrunga has recruited three new doctors to the area in the past six months using these strategies, Ms Reid said. Bawrunga also offers places for urgent local cases through its support of North Coast Health Connect.

As previously reported in NOTA, North Coast Health Connect is a free telephone service which uses nurses to liaise with and connect callers with collaborating local health services and practitioners.

The Valley’s aged care sector has been struggling with the recent retirement of a local doctor, but Ms Reid assured NOTA that her clinics are active in this field despite the shortage of GPs.

“One of our doctors, Dr David Hamidi from the Nambucca Bawrunga Clinic, is currently providing services to residential aged care facilities in the Nambucca Valley,” Ms Reid said.

“We are planning to be able to offer more aged care services as new GPs commence working at the Practice.”

Ms Reid believes that collaboration between all stakeholders is key.

“Local healthcare providers, the Nambucca Valley Council and the State and Federal MPs working together to develop strategies to attract doctors to the Nambucca Valley is what we need,” she concluded.

By Ned COWIE