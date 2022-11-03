Dorrigo Show plans big return after three-year hiatus

THE Dorrigo Show is set to return on 25 and 26 November, promising a bigger, better and brighter two-day show after an absence of three years.

“We are all very excited to offer a fantastic program to suit all people, young and old,” said Show Society President Sally Duckett.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The show theme is Women in Agriculture and with the three senior positions on the Show Society occupied by women it will be a traditional country show with a special focus on women on the land, not just as support people but has leaders and independent managers.

“We are really looking forward to the Dorrigo Show 2022,” said Sally.

As a lead-up to the show, the Society hosted a very popular Show Ball, the first in 40 years.

“It was well supported with 118 people attending the night filled with old time dancing, laughter, lots of raffle prizes, and an auction to raise some funds.”

This year for the first time in history the long-standing Show Girl Competition has been replaced with a Young Woman of the Year Award.

The winner was local girl Leah Sinclair who is currently working in Coffs Harbour as a pharmacy assistant.

Leah will represent Dorrigo at the Zone Final at Walcha in February 2023.

“Leah will be in attendance and celebrated at the show.”

The organisers report that people have been pleased to see the return of some old show favourites.

The Farm Waste to Art Competition is attracting good entries.

“Adults and children make creative works through re-imagining scrap metal from around the farm or back yard and can enter as many items as they like, $2 per entry.”

The Fruit and Vegetable Art Competition is where the kids get imaginative making such creations as a cucumber train with carrot wheels or a tomato-tummied bug with blueberry eyes, or whatever their fruit and veg inspires them to make.

Entry details and more are available on the Society’s website.

The 2022 Show will officially start at 8am on Friday 25 November with horse events.

Beef cattle judging will start at 1pm, followed by the opening of the Pavilion, Traders Lane and Side Show Ally.

The popular Rodeo returns at 7pm, with an array of food vans and a bar.

Saturday 26 November will be the continuation of horse events, dairy and beef cattle judging, bush dog trials, poultry, woodchop, a special display of vintage cars, tractors and motorbikes and plenty of entertainment.

Local band, Cash Strapped, will keep patrons entertained and the catering committee will keep patrons well fed.

The younger generation will not be forgotten, with a treasure hunt, face painting, Holistic Hoops and an animal nursery.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to parade their animals and vehicles in the Grand Parade at 2pm followed by an Ag Lime Auction, Mega Raffle winners and the three Young Women of the Year entrants.

The afternoon will be filled with the Motorbike Time Trials, Ute Challenge and fireworks.

For a full schedule visit www.dorrigoshow.com/.

By Andrea FERRARI