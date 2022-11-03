Grow and share community initiatives forge the future of food

PART research study, part action plan, Fair Food Futures, a project by The University of Queensland (UQ), launched its visions for change at the end of October put forth by community food networks in Australia as a way to progress transformation to sustainable food futures.

Led by Dr Kiah Smith from UQ’s School of Social Science, Fair Food Futures uses a co-designed approach to improving people’s participation in food systems debates, planning and policy making.



Dr Smith said the project provides a forum for researchers, policymakers and civic food representatives to discuss opportunities for translating the scenarios into action.

Funding from an international grant from Future Earth through their global Pathways Communication program has enabled Fair Food Futures to produce a video animation and podcast series simply synthesising the visions of civic food networks in Australia.

“These new assets aim to facilitate a space for dialogue and coalition building between members of civic food networks in Australia, as well as a platform through which conversations about the opportunities and challenges for policy change can take place,” Dr Smith said.

Visit www.fairfoodfutures.com for more information.

One such local food group, the Nana Glen Food Collective, has been launched by a group of people in the Orara Valley who are passionate about food, the earth, our community and making friends.

“We are just starting to formally organise, but we have big aspirations for accessible and welcoming food and community centred projects and events,” organiser Richilde Flavell told News Of The Area.

“We started with the idea of a community garden in Nana Glen, a project that is slowly taking shape.

“Our first event was Citrus Fest in August this year which was very well attended and in September we started twice monthly Swap Shuffle Share events for growers and makers to share their excess produce and homemade goods with the community.”

The energy, excitement, produce and people have continued to grow with each Swap.

“Swap Shuffle Share steps outside the capitalist economy and says hey friends let’s come together and work out how to take care of one another rather than compete with each other.

“It’s about inspiring people to get excited about what we eat, to connect with good locally grown, nutritious food.

“Food that benefits both the people who eat it and the ecosystems that support and surround the garden or farm on which it was grown,” she said.

Ultimately Nana Glen Food Collective wants to share knowledge, energy and skills and support anyone who grows food, cares about the earth and wants to build community and make friends with the community of people who live in the village, valley and surrounds.

“We’re all about building the world we want to live in, right here in Nana Glen.”

Details of Swap Shuffle Share events can be found on Facebook via the Nana Glen Local Food Group or by emailing nanaglenfoodcollective@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI