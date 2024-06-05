Dr David Gillespie celebrates ten years of MP service



DR DAVID Gillespie celebrated his tenth year anniversary as Federal Member for Lyne with a dinner featuring many distinguished luminaries from the political field.

Attendees included former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, former National Party leader Ian Sinclair, former Member for Lyne Mark Vaile, Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell and Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson.



Having had a successful career as a gastroenterologist and educator in Port Macquarie, Dr Gillespie decided to throw his hat into the ring and be considered for a position in the uncertain world of politics.

Although he was unsuccessful on his first try to secure the seat he persisted and won preselection on the second attempt, joining parliament in 2013.

“I’m often asked why I went from the top of my profession to the bottom of another,” Dr Gillespie said.

“It’s really important in everyone’s life with so many issues and it frustrated me so I decided to do something about it.

“I have been privileged to represent people on many issues.”

Presentations at the recent celebration began with testimonies from community members about Dr Gillespie’s advocacy for the electorate.

Guest speaker for the event was former PM Tony Abbott.

Dr Gillespie attended primary school with Mr Abbott, and the pair have maintained their friendship 57 years later.

Dr Gillespie and Mr Abbott then participated in a question and answer session moderated by the former Member for Lyne Mark Vaile, where they reflected on their time in politics.

At the end of the evening Dr Gillespie’s wife Charlotte thanked everyone for celebrating this important milestone in his career.

“I thought he was completely mad [to join politics] but he took to it like a duck to water and there hasn’t been a day when he has been up and excited to represent everyone in parliament,” said Mrs Gillespie.

By John SAHYOUN

