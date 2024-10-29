Elysian Fields at the Royal



ELYSIAN Fields, Australia’s only electric viola da gamba band, comes to the Royal Hotel, Dungog on Friday, 29 November.

The viola da gamba is a seven-string instrument with frets about the same size as the cello.



With members drawn from amongst the finest Australian jazz, classical and world music artists, Elysian Fields have appeared at classical and jazz festivals, broadcast on Australian Digital Concert Hall, and been favourably reviewed in jazz, folk and classical music publications.

Founded by Jenny Eriksson and jazz luminaries Matt McMahon (piano) and Matt Keegan (horns), the backbone of Elysian Fields’ set list consists of original works written for the line-up by McMahon, Keegan and Eriksson along with arrangements and originals by singer/violinist Susie Bishop, Jacques Emery and drummer Dave Goodman.

The band’s covers range widely from arrangements of several songs by baroque viola da gamba virtuoso Marin Marais, to charts and folk song arrangements by Bishop and Eriksson reflecting Jenny’s Scandinavian heritage.

The band has released two albums on the MOVE Records label – ‘What Should I say’ and ‘FIKA’ – with a third album currently in post-production.

The “New Horizons” tour features new music from the band’s soon to be released album blended with their extensive back catalogue of stunning arrangements and original compositions.

The tour will premiere a new song by First Nations’ musician and composer, Troy Russell.

Elysian Fields is Susie Bishop on vocals and violin, Matt Keegan on saxophones, Matt McMahon on piano, Jenny Eriksson on electric viola da gamba, Brett Hirst on double bass and Dave Goodman on drums.