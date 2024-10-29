Play review: Avarice tells true story of Australian Agricultural Company



THE true story behind the founding of the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) was revealed in Stroud on Saturday, 26 October to an appreciative audience of over 100 people.

Based on reliable biographies and other writings about the Macarthur family, ‘Avarice’, a short two act drama was written by Dr Jonathan King OAM and Anne Frost OAM (Anne also directed) and performed by an all local cast.



Act One performed at Stroud Court House introduced us to the formation of AACo in London early in 1824.

Then after a short stroll to Quambi House, Act Two revealed the extent of the greed for wealth exercised by Capt. John Macarthur through his family’s manipulations of the company’s board of management and his personal dealings with AACo.

This play was produced as a bicentennial tribute to the formation of AACo, which also plays a pivotal role in the history of Stroud.

The AACo was amply assisted by the British Parliament’s Crown Grant of 1,000,000 acres in the Colony of New South Wales.

It was created as a land development company for the purpose of improving flocks of merino sheep for fine wool production, along with other crops for export in response to a depressed British economy after the Napoleonic Wars (1799-1815), and the need to recover Britain’s textile trade.

The AACo’s headquarters were sited at Tahlee on the northern shore of Port Stephens in 1826.

Later in 1826 the company started the establishment of its principal agricultural farm and second township at Stroud.

Today the company is Australia’s largest integrated cattle and beef producer, and the oldest continuously operating company in the nation.

Whilst the focus of Avarice was on the Macarthur family, little reference was made in regard to the original inhabitants of the lands AACo acquired and eventually prospered from through the labours of convicts and the local Aboriginal population.

Audiences have been assured that in a part two, perhaps in 2026 for the 200th anniversary of Stroud, more will be revealed.

The play was proudly supported by Stroud and District Historical Society.

The afternoon tea spread put on by Tess Raine after the performance was a pure delight, especially the scones with jam and cream.

By David SMITH