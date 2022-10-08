Emerald Beach skateboarder takes out gold at prestigious Mackay comp

LOCAL transition skateboarder Georgia Winn continues to cement herself as one to watch on the Mid North Coast.

The Emerald Beach local returned victorious from Mackay last week sporting gold in the female U9 division at one of Australia’s largest skateboarding competitions, the Daly Bay Rumble on The Reef.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Held at the Sugarbowl in Mackay, the competition is a drawcard event for skateboarders from across Australia.

Georgia stomped three complete runs on her way to victory under sunny skies at the Rumble, where she made use of all sections of the bowl, showing variety and consistency above and below the coping.

These are all significant criteria for the judges who are looking for all round skills and technique, not one-off tricks.

“I’m super stoked to have finished in first place and really happy to land my backside air on the vert section,” Georgia told News Of The Area.

“Competitions are really cool because you get to hang out with other skaters from all over Australia.

“Some of the older competitors this year are doing really well in the USA competing at Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert and the X Games.

“It’s really cool getting to meet those guys and watch them skate and they are all really supportive and stoked for the younger girls when we skate well or land a big trick.”

The win is another notch in the belt for the young skateboarder who finished atop the female rankings at Coffs Harbour’s recent Bowlanana at the Koby Mitchell Classic, also winning the U12 female bowl competition at the Ride the Wave Festival in Port Macquarie in June 2022.

Georgia is beginning to take these out-of-town competitions in her stride.

“All the skateparks we compete at are different, so we always arrive a few days early to work out the best lines,” said Georgia.

“After I work out a good run, we start to add tricks in and then work on getting it fast and flowing.

“I really love the bowl at Mackay, it has a really big vert section and it’s really fast.”

What’s next?

“It’s back to training for the summer, working on some new tricks for 2023,” said Georgia.

By Andrea FERRARI