Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 23/9/22 Police arrested a 30-year-old man at an address in Nambucca Heads for breaching bail conditions following an incident in Bowra St, Nambucca Heads the previous day.

The accused was conveyed to Kempsey Police Station and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on 24/9/22 whereupon his bail was revoked.

The matters were adjourned to Coffs Harbour Local Court on 26/9/22 where the accused was subsequently granted bail by the Court and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/10/22.

2. On 24/9/22 Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Macksville following a family dispute in which another man is alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 10/11/22 for the offence of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

3. On 25/9/22 Police charged a 65-year-old man for breaching an AVO following a domestic violence incident at a Bowraville address.

4. The accused man was later released on bail however on 26/9/22 the accused breached his bail conditions.

The accused man is now currently bail refused to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 4/10/22.

5. On 25/9/22 Police arrested a 27-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address in relation to two outstanding warrants for traffic offences.

The warrants were executed at Macksville Police Station and the accused was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 6/10/22.

6. On 27/9/22 Police arrested a 62-year-old man at Macksville Police Station following investigations related to a domestic violence incident reported to have occurred on 17/9/22.

The accused man was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court for the offence of Threatening to destroy/damage other persons property.

7. On 29/9/22 Police attended a Nambucca Heads address following investigations related to an trespassing incident at a Nambucca Heads supermarket earlier the same date. The accused man was advised he was to be issued with a Court Attendance Notice and would be required to appear before Macksville Local Court on 24/11/22.