Emerald Beach surfer wins title at Reflections Cadet Cup



HAMISH Harrigan has taken out a surfing title winning his division at the Reflections Cadet Cup at Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member won the Under 14s Boys title at the inaugural event, which attracted top junior surfers in the Under 16s, Under 14s and Under 12s divisions.

Harrigan won the final with scores of 5.17 and 6.03.

The Emerald Beach surfer said it was the first time he had surfed at Rainbow Beach.

“I had not surfed there before, and it was 4 to 5 foot and pretty washy.

“Pretty tricky conditions,” he said.

“A couple of comps before I finished first at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp in Coffs Harbour.”

The young grom said what he loved most about surfing was the “feel of being in the ocean and feeling free”.

A few other Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club juniors had top finishes at the Reflections Cadet Cup.

Luca Martin continued his exceptional start to 2024 with a third-place finish in the Under 14s event.

Benji Lowen finished second in the Under 16s Boys event, while Max Crowley and Jarrah White had quarter final finishes in the Under 14 Boys event.

Carter Crowley finished in the quarterfinals of the Under 16 boys, and Jet Dean finished in the quarters of the Under 12 boys

Sage White and Matilda Harrigan came 3rd and 4th in the Under 12 girls.

By Aiden BURGESS