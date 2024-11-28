Emergency planning workshop for large animals to be held at Salt Ash



A COLLABORATIVE emergency planning workshop will take place at Salt Ash on 9 December.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The free workshop will involve various representatives from NSW Government agencies such as Local Land Services and the NSW Reconstruction Authority along with Port Stephens Council, the Rural Fire Service, NSW Farmers, State Emergency Service, NSW Police and Hunter Horse Haven Inc.

“The purpose of the workshop is to assist horse and other large animal owners to plan and prepare for an emergency including fire and flood,” said Hunter Horse Haven President Stephanie Dale.

“Attendees will receive a workbook to take notes in and take home to be able to implement their own emergency plan.

“Aided by a few videos, the experts will take attendees through the workbook and answer questions during the session, and interaction is encouraged.

“Everyone will have a chance to talk to the experts and others about their own property and experiences.”

The workshop will be held at Salt Ash Community Hall, 1 Michael Drive, Salt Ash starting at 5:30pm.

Register attendance by emailing hunterhorsehavensecretary@gmail.com before 2 December.

By Simon EKINS

