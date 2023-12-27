Explore the Tilligerry Habitat this summer



A BEAUTIFUL wetland on the Lemon Tree Passage peninsula boasts a robust and regenerated environment now home to many wonderful local species of fauna and flora, including one known koala.

The Tilligerry Habitat is free to enter and has easy to navigate accessible boardwalks through the wetlands.



The Habitat is staffed entirely by volunteers and has been for the past 27 years.

The Tilligerry Habitat Association are the approved managers of this parcel of Crown Land and a management committee is elected yearly to manage the day-to-day operation.

The Habitat offers beautiful walks through rehabilitated bush tracks and along the foreshore, providing visitors the opportunity to connect with the local environment.

The Tilligerry Habitat also has a volunteer-run cafe which helps fund maintenance and improvements at the venue.

Dorothea Willey, President of the Tilligerry Habitat Association, told News Of The Area, “The cafe is open on the first Wednesday of the month for 2023, but the trading hours will increase to first and third Wednesdays from February 2024 and operates from 10:00am and 12:30pm on trading days.

“It is a very simple affair offering barista coffee, tea and various scones – plain, date, cheese and gluten free with jam and cream or butter as preferred.

“We are noted to be a koala habitat and corridor, however only one (koala) so far has been noted to be in residence this year,” she said.

The Habitat also boasts over 100 bird species, featuring a mix of migratory and Australian birds.

Anyone who is interested in enjoying a beautiful peaceful walk through the bush should visit, as well as those who are interested to see how bush regeneration can be successfully undertaken.

“We have a working nursery that primarily provides natives for sale to organisations such as mining companies, landscape gardeners, landcare groups and the public.

“We also have a range of exotic plants and vegetables for purchase and a small souvenir shop which also assists with fundraising.”

There is a small art group active weekly and some of their items are on display and for sale.

By Marian SAMPSON

