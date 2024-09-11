Fay and Kevin Fisher celebrate 70 years married



FAY and Kevin Fisher have been sweethearts since they met at the tender age of fourteen.

They officially started “courting” a few years after that initial meeting in Ultimo, Sydney, and were married on 10 September, 1954, at Darlinghurst.



Last Sunday, 8 September, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family barbecue at Bonny Hills.

Fay and “Kev” settled on the northern beaches in Sydney where they worked and raised their family until building a home at St Albans in West Haven.

They have lived there for the past 36 years enjoying everything the Camden Haven has to offer.

Their family describes them as “very sporty people”, having played golf and tennis over the years.

Until recently they regularly played tennis with friends at the Laurieton Tennis Courts.

They are part of the “unofficial” coffee club at the Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC), which they enjoy most mornings and where they have made many friends.

Family has always been their number one priority.

Over the years, Kevin’s mum and Fay’s grandmother have lived with them at St Albans.

Their family say Fay’s and Kevin’s love, commitment and support have been an inspiration.

They are head of five generations consisting of three children, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

