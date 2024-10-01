Final chances to catch busking and comedy action



THE 2024 Coffs Harbour Buskers & Comedy Festival wraps up this weekend, however it’s not too late to catch some incredible performance art and top shelf humour.

On Friday, 4 September Ed Sheeran impersonator Jo Boshell will make a previously unscheduled appearance in the Coffs Harbour city centre at 11am.

An British expat now living in Perth, Boshell has made a living with his impressively accurate tribute act to the English superstar.

“He will be followed by ventriloquist Natalie May and the irrepressible Mulletman and partner Mim at 1pm,” said event promoter John Logan.

On Friday and Saturday night, the fun moves to the Coffs Harbour Golf Club for the Unreal Comedy Gala with Lindsay Webb and friends.

Busking action returns on Saturday in the city centre, followed by two shows at Moonee Beach Hotel at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

The festival finale will take place at the Harbourside Markets from 9.45am Sunday.

For more information visit www.coffsharbourbuskers.com or the festival Facebook page.