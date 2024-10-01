Surf memorabilia sought for new museum exhibition



AN exhibition highlighting surf culture and history on the Coffs Coast will open in November.

‘Swell Chasers: Surf Stories from the Mid North Coast’ will open at Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) on Saturday 23 November, with the boardriding community invited to get involved.

“Swell Chasers will include a timeline of boards, photography, film and the important local stories from board shapers through to Gumbaynggirr surfers,” City of Coffs Harbour City Planning and Communities Acting Director Ian Fitzgibbon said.

“We want to hear from people with surfing memorabilia.

“Who knows what might surface – someone might have an old Sandman panel van in a shed or a surfing themed pinball machine from yesteryear.”

People with interesting surfing history from Port Macquarie to Ballina should email yam@chcc.nsw.gov.au and include a description and a photo of their item.

Swell Chasers is a free exhibition and will be on show through to 2 February 2025.