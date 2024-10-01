Coffs Harbour City Orchestra to play uplifting favourites



TOE tapping tunes and sing-alongs will be the order of the day at Coffs Harbour City Orchestra’s upcoming concerts.

Presented at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday evening, 12 October, with a matinée the following day, the concerts are free to children and students.

The program is the combination of the musicians suggesting their favourite uplifting tunes and ideas from the orchestra’s social media audience.

“From these lists we have put together a concert that we hope will be inspiring and elevating, bringing joy and energy to our audience,” spokesperson for the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra Cathie McIntyre told the News Of The Area.

The orchestra’s members are talented amateur musicians whose love for their craft is reflected in their joyful performances.

Among them is Joy Griffin on violin, who is an original member from 1979.

Over the 45 years since its launch, the orchestra has amassed a broad and extensive library.

“At the moment we have about twelve filing cabinets of paper music,” Ms McIntyre said.

“We have decided to digitise it as a more efficient way to store it all and safeguard against damage or destruction.

“Our dedicated librarian, Louise, has relied on many volunteer hours to perform this role.”

New members are welcome to join and attend the weekly rehearsals.

“Our Artistic Director Tim Egan studied at the Sydney Conservatorium and has a wealth of professional musical experience: he provides expertise for all of us to improve our musicianship.”

By Andrea FERRARI