Coffs Coast juniors play in National Championships



NINE of the region’s best young touch footballers have taken on the nation’s finest on home turf, competing in the Touch Football National Youth Championships from 25-28 September.

It was the first time the national competition had been held in Coffs Harbour.

The nine players were part of Northern Eagles representative teams that faced off against the best junior sides in Australia.

Northern Eagles are representative teams which encompass a large part of Northern NSW.

Eliza Kelly and Tillie Reibelt were teammates in the Under 12s Northern Eagles team.

Tillie said it was great to play such a big event at home.

“It’s really good to play at home, as I know the ground is really good, and I love how my family can just come and watch because they all live here,” she said.

Eliza said it had been a good start for her team at the National Championships.

“We beat Victoria 7-0, and our defence and scooping were good,” she said.

“It’s been pretty hard, and all the other teams’ defence is good and they are quick.”

Hannah Burton and Adelaide Keating were teammates in the Under 14s Northern Eagles team.

Hannah said it was an advantage playing a national championship at home.

“It’s close and we can go home every night, and all our friends and family can come and watch us,” she said.

“I guess it can be a bit of an advantage, as we’re used to the surroundings.

“We beat ACT 6-0 in our first game, so that was really good.”

By Aiden BURGESS