Fireworks and carols light up Macksville skies at Salvos event



THE Salvation Army Carols by Candlelight was held on Sunday 15 December at Macksville Park and with perfect skies and ambient temperatures, families flocked to enjoy the lively yearly Christmas singalong.



Singers Stevie Kay and Dianne Combes were two of a myriad of regular Carols performers who sang at the front of a sea of picnic blankets, camping chairs and happy revellers.

The free event is in its 36th year and for the past ten of those, has been sponsored by Mitre 10 and supported by many local businesses.

Teenagers, small children and adults of all ages appeared to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere as one after another, Christmas acts were presented before the final performance, a spectacular fireworks display, lit up the Nambucca Valley night.

“Don’t just look good, this Christmas. Be good,” Salvation Army Minister Grant Sandercock-Brown encouraged the crowd.

Other performers included The Salvation Army Country Band, disability provider Bluebird, St Patrick’s Primary School Choir, past Macksville High student Jazmin Sutton and the Valley Line Dancers.

By Ned COWIE

